Sales of Identity & Access Management to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Identity and Access Management Market – Key Research Findings

The global identity and access management market size in 2018 – Approximately US$ 8.8 Bn

The identity and access management market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

According to FMI analysis, the enterprise software applications market is continually growing and evolving.



The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions by SMEs is expected to collectively result in the higher adoption of enterprise applications, which will eventually boost the demand for identity and access management solutions and services at a global level.



North America and Europe cited as the prominent regional markets for identity and access management



Strong investments, rigorous R&D activities across these regions, and increase in the penetration of advanced AI-based solutions has boosted the identity and access management market in developed regions, i.e. North America and Europe.



South Asia holds significant growth potential for identity and access management market.



The region is witnessing technological advancements in the field of IT, manufacturing, industrial sectors, and others. Moreover, governments of fast-progressing countries such as India, are encouraging foreign investors to invest in multiple sectors.



The public administration sub-segment is currently the most attractive vertical for the identity and access management market players.



The increasing demand for smart access systems and ever-rising importance of reliable security systems, particularly in government organizations, will drive the identity and access management market.



Top 2 Factors Shaping Identity and Access Management Market

Adoption of IAM Services & Solutions Accelerating across Verticals



The expansion of various industry verticals is expected to contribute to the growth of the identity and access management market across the globe. Information and data security is becoming the top priority for enterprises to secure enterprise information and other digital assets. In the recent past, various industry verticals have witnessed growth. These include the banking & financial sector, manufacturing, ITES, healthcare, telecom, and utility.

To protect themselves from cyberattacks and other frauds, these industry verticals are expected to adopt identity and access management solutions to ensure that only authorised individuals have access to their resources at the right time and for the right reasons.

Moreover, identity and access management verifies user access requests and either grants or denies permission to protected company materials. It also deals with various administrative functions, such as password problems, and helps in the management of the identities of employees based oversees. The standards and applications of identity and access management include the maintenance of user life cycles and various application accesses and singular logons.

Escalating Significance of Reliable IT Security & Counter-Cybercrime Measures



Owing to the various initiatives undertaken by companies in various countries, and rising awareness about cybercrime and data security, are pushing the demand for identity and access management, significantly. Companies are taking steps to secure their data and enterprise information from various internal and external digital attacks on the cloud as well as on-premise. Increasing awareness about cybercrimes and data security is expected to drive the identity and access management market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the digitisation of workloads is growing steadily in various countries, such as India, China, the U.S., France, Germany, and Japan, and enterprises are adopting mobile first and cloud first. While this exposes new endpoints to cyberattacks and digital frauds, it also provides significant opportunities for the adoption of identity and access management solutions.

