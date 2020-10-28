Future Market Insights Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Viscosupplementation Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

Viscosupplementation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Viscosupplementation market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics and Covid-19 crisis impact analysis. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

Viscosupplementation Market: Segmentation

The global viscosupplementation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product Type Single Injection Viscosupplementation

Three Injection Viscosupplementation

Five Injection Viscosupplementation Application Knee Oseteoarthritis

Hip Oseteoarthritis

Shoulder Oseteoarthritis

Others End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the viscosupplementation market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the viscosupplementation market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to product type and their features are provided. It also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

Viscosupplementation market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key successful factors and strategies being adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Viscosupplementation Market Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical viscosupplementation market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Market Dynamics

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis which comprises current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast projected recovery quarter. In addition, it includes drivers and restraints pertaining to the viscosupplementation market. Plus, it throws light on macroeconomic factors and various opportunities of the market.

Chapter 07 – Global Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into single injection viscosupplementation, three injection viscosupplementation, and five injection viscosupplementation. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Application

Based on application, the market spans knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and others such as elbow and other joint osteoarthritis. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on application.

Chapter 09 – Global Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End User

Based on end user, the market is comprises hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, retail pharmacies, and online sales. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on end user.

Chapter 10 – Global Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter gives a detailed analysis of growth of North America’s market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends and market growth based on the product type, application, end user, and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the market based on its end user in several countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the market based on its distribution channels in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter, China, Japan, and South Korea are the prominent countries in East Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the viscosupplementation market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section highlights the growth prospects of the market for Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Viscosupplementation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key players operating in viscosupplementation market.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured are Sanofi S.A. (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (U. S.), Bioventus LLC (U. S.), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (U. S.), Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Italy), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Seikagaku Corporation (Japan), Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OrthogenRx Inc. (U. S.), and Mylan N.V. (U. S.), and others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the viscosupplementation market.