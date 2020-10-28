Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-term Growth of Donor Egg IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) Market

Donor Egg IVF Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

A recent market study published by FMI “Donor Egg IVF Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the donor egg IVF market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Donor Egg IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) Market Taxonomy

The global donor egg IVF market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

By Cycle Type

Fresh Donor Egg Cycle

Frozen Donor Egg Cycle

By End User

Direct / Patient

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics & IVF Centres

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the donor egg IVF market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the donor egg IVF market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the donor egg IVF market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the donor egg IVF market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the donor egg IVF market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the donor egg IVF market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the donor egg IVF market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the donor egg IVF market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the donor egg IVF market.

Chapter 04 – Key Inclusions

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes global impact of Success Rates for donor egg IVF, Donor Cycle, Fertility Preservation Procedures, Country wise Human Egg Donation Law, reimbursement policies, Popular Egg Donation Destinations for Patients, Stages Involved in the Treatment of ART Abroad and counties with fertility tourism which could be necessary for the market.

Chapter 05 – Economic Outlook

The report provides key market country wise GDP outlook that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or innovations.

Chapter 06 – Global Donor Egg IVF Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2018–2028

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the donor egg IVF market between the forecast periods of 2013-2027 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical donor egg IVF market along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2019).

Chapter 07 – Global Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Cycle Type

Based on Cycle Type, the donor egg IVF market is segmented into HFCWO devices, OPEP devices, MCA devices, IPV devices, and PEP devices. Readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the donor egg IVF market and market attractiveness analysis based on the Cycle Type.

Chapter 08 – Global Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By End User

This chapter provides details about the donor egg IVF market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into Direct / Patient, hospitals, Fertility Clinics & IVF Centres. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end user.

Chapter 09 – Global Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018- 2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the donor egg IVF market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 10 – North America Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the donor egg IVF market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Europe Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the donor egg IVF market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia donor egg IVF market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia donor egg IVF market during the period 2018–2028.

Chapter 14 –East Asia Donor Egg IVF Market 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the donor egg IVF market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the donor egg IVF market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania donor egg IVF market.

Chapter 16 – MEA Donor Egg IVF Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the donor egg IVF market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the donor egg IVF market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the donor egg IVF market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are California Cryobank, ConceiveAbilities, Center for Human Reproduction, Growing Generations LLC, Cryos International, Fairfax Egg Bank, The World Egg Bank, The World Egg Bank, New Life Ukraine, First Egg Bank, MyEggBank and Ovabank

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the donor egg IVF market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the donor egg IVF market.