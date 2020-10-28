Industrial Condensing Units Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Industrial Condensing Units Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

A recent market study published by FMI “Industrial Condensing Units Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2028” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the Industrial Condensing Units market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Industrial Condensing Units Market Taxonomy

The Global Industrial Condensing Units market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

Capacity

Up to 1 kW

2 – 10 kW

11 – 40 kW

Above 40 kW

Installation

New Installation

Retrofit

Technology

? Water Cooled

? Air Cooled

Application

Indoor-based Refrigeration

Outdoor-based Refrigeration

End Use

Domestic Appliances

Indoor Based Air Conditioners

Commercial Refrigeration Retail Stores HORECA Cold Storage and Warehouse Office & Other Commercial Buildings IT & Data Centers

Industrial Refrigeration

Compressor Type

Reciprocating

Screw

Centrifugal

Rotary

Scroll

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

India

MEA

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Industrial Condensing Units market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Industrial Condensing Units market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the Industrial Condensing Units market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Industrial Condensing Units market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the Industrial Condensing Units market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes product adoption & usage analysis, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and manufactures strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the Global market value analysis and forecast for the Industrial Condensing Units market between the forecast periods of 2013-2028 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical Industrial Condensing Units market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Chapter 06 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of Up to 1 kW Industrial Condensing Units, 2 – 10 kW Condensing Units, 11 – 40 kW Industrial Condensing Units and Above 40 kW Industrial Condensing Units in the different region throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analyzed in this section. In this report the market has been particularly segmented on the basis of pricing which presents further deep dive analysis on the type of pricing.

Chapter 07 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the Global market volume analysis and forecast for the Industrial Condensing Units market between the forecast periods of 2018-2028 is highlights in this section.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Industrial Condensing Units market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Industrial Condensing Units market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Industrial Condensing Units market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the Industrial Condensing Units market.

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Capacity

Based on Capacity, the Industrial Condensing Units market is segmented into Up to 1 kW, 2 – 10 kW, 11 – 40 kW and Above 40 kW. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Industrial Condensing Units market and market attractiveness analysis based on the capacity.

Chapter 10 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, by Installation

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Condensing Units market on the basis of Installation, and has been classified into New Installation and Retrofit. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on Installation.

Chapter 11 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, by Technology

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Condensing Units market on the basis of Technology, and has been classified into Water Cooled and Air Cooled. In this chapter, readers can understand the market share and BPS analysis based on Technology.

Chapter 12 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Application

Based on Application, the Industrial Condensing Units market is segmented into Indoor-based Refrigeration and Outdoor-based Refrigeration. In this chapter, readers can find information about the product trends and key developments in the Industrial Condensing Units market.

Chapter 13 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By End Use

Based on End Use, the Industrial Condensing Units market is segmented into Domestic Appliances, Indoor Based Air Conditioners, Commercial Refrigeration and Industrial Refrigeration. In this chapter, readers can find information about the growth trends and market attractiveness analysis by End Use.

Chapter 14 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, by Compressor Type

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Condensing Units market on the basis of Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Rotary and Scroll. In this chapter, readers can understand the market value and volume analysis by each mentioned segments in the global as well as the regional markets

Chapter 15 – Global Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the Industrial Condensing Units market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, India and MEA

Chapter 12 – North America Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Industrial Condensing Units market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, total sales by key countries, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Industrial Condensing Units market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Industrial Condensing Units market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the Industrial Condensing Units market based on its end users in several Western and Eastern Europe countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand , Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Industrial Condensing Units market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Industrial Condensing Units market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Condensing Units market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Condensing Units market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Industrial Condensing Units market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Industrial Condensing Units Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the Industrial Condensing Units market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Industrial Condensing Units market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Industrial Condensing Units market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Emerson Electric Co., The Danfoss Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GEA Group AG, BITZER SE, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, Daikin Applied Systems Co. Ltd., Hasegawa Refrigeration Ltd., Arneg Group, Cryogiam Srl, True Manufacturing Co. Inc., Aireadle Air Conditioning, Embraco, Tecumseh Products Company LLC, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration and Kolpak-Welbilt, amongst others

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Industrial Condensing Units report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Industrial Condensing Units market.