Metering ICs are specifically designed to meet the requirements of next-generation smart meter architectures. It is deployed in energy meters that help the energy meter to calculate the amount of energy consumed. Rising demand for an accurate, reliable, and cost-effective product for energy measurement is anticipating the growth of the metering ICs market. Moreover, the rising use of smart meter for the measurement of electricity, gas, and water for real-time reporting of energy consumption that enables the consumer to reduce the wastage of electricity and lower the expenses. This factor is also triggering the growth of the metering ICs market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Analog Devices, Inc. Cirrus Logic, Inc. ICDC Pty Ltd. (SAMES) Maxim Integrated Microchip Technology Inc. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Renesas Electronics Corporation Silergy Corp STMicroelectronics Texas Instruments Incorporated

What is the Dynamics of Metering ICs Market?

The rising use of metering ICs in smart appliances, smart homes, industrial, power monitors for servers, wireless communication, and among other applications is the major driving factor for the growth of the metering ICs market. Further, growing government regulations for energy utilization and rising use of metering ICs in smart appliances due to the emergence of renewable energy sources, and demand for customized services to manage assets cost-effectively which positively impacting the growth of the metering ICs market.

What is the SCOPE of Metering ICs Market?

The “Global Metering ICs Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the metering ICs industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview metering ICs market with detailed market segmentation as function, type, application, and geography. The global metering ICs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metering ICs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the metering ICs market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global metering ICs market is segmented on the basis of function, type, application. On the basis of function the market is segmented as apparent energy (kVA), active energy (kWh), RMS energy, reactive energy (kVAR). On the basis of type the market is segmented as single-channel, multi-channel. On the basis of application the market is segmented as industrial, smart appliances, smart homes, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting metering ICs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the metering ICs market in these regions.

