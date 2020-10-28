The Fixed RFID Reader Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fixed RFID Reader market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An RFID reader (radio frequency identification reader) is a device that is used to gather information from an RFID tag which is used to track objects or product. Advancement in technology and highly focus on adopting systems to provide efficient supply chain management are boosting the growth of the fixed RFID reader market. RFID readers improve maintenance tracking and drive efficient logistics and manufacturing operations. Additionally, it helps in improving supply chain efficiency, utilization and work-in-process (WIP) tracking, and asset management. Thus, the rising requirement of the RFID reader that supports the growth of the fixed RFID reader market.

Top Key Players:- Alien Technology, LLC, Datalogic S.p.A., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Nordic ID Oyj., Portable Technology Solutions, LLC., Unitech Electronics Co., LTD., Zebra Technologies Corp.

RFID readers can automatically record the RFID tags without scanning every product, which saves the time of the customer, also allows cost tally in one scan. Such factors are influencing the demand for fixed RFID readers market during the forecast period. However, the high implementation of a handheld or portable RFID reader is the key hindering factor for the growth of the fixed RFID reader market. Moreover, high adoption of fixed RFID readers across the retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and among other industries for inventory and asset management and achieve high efficiency in their supply chain operations are expected to boom the growth of the fixed RFID reader market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Fixed RFID Reader industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global fixed RFID reader market is segmented on the basis frequency, end-user. On the basis of frequency the market is segmented as low frequency fixed RFID readers, high frequency fixed RFID readers, ultra high frequency fixed RFID readers. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as logistics and transportation, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fixed RFID Reader market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fixed RFID Reader market in these regions.

