The Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The data center rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit) is a data center based electrical component providing similar functionality of a conventional data center. The data center rack PDU provides the distribution of power as it is equipped with various outlet units, while also defending the components against power shortage or overload of power. This component assists data centers to provide better efficiency of performance while dipping the incidences of downtime.

Top Key Players:- ATEN International Co., Ltd, Chatsworth Products, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crenlo, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Schleifenbauer, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Tripp Lite

The increasing focus on utilizing the limited amount of space available in different data center infrastructures and growth in the levels of energy consumption from different data centers are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center rack PDU market. Moreover, innovations in product range and advancement of technology, giving rise to the availability of smart PDUs is anticipated to boost the growth of the data center rack PDU market.

The global data center rack power distribution unit market is segmented on the basis of type, product, data center type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as basic PDU, metered PDU, intelligent PDU, switched PDU. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as intelligent rack power distribution unit (PDU), non-intelligent rack power distribution unit (PDU). On the basis of data center type, the market is segmented as colocation, hosting, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market in these regions.

