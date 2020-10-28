Food Shelf Life Testing Market 2020-2027: Profiling Global Players AsureQuality,  Bureau Veritas,  Eurofins,  Intertek,  Merieux,  RJ Hill Laboratories,  SCS Global,  SGS SA and Others

The Food Shelf Life Testing Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global food shelf life testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food shelf life testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food shelf life testing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- AgriFood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, Merieux, RJ Hill Laboratories, SCS Global, SGS SA

The food shelf life testing market has witnessed significant growth due to rising demand for the food industry. Moreover, the increasing R&D activities provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the food shelf life testing market. However, strict government regulations are projected to hamper the overall growth of the food shelf life testing market.

Food manufacturers need to accurately determine the use by or best before dates for their products to meet strict regulations and keep their brand and consumers safe. Shelf life is a product of physical, microbiological, and chemical processes, triggered by any one of a multitude of contributing factors. Further, foods with a shelf life of at least two years are not required to display the best before date. The length of the use by time for foods can be determined using storage trials to estimate the food’s physical, chemical, and microbiological stability.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food shelf life testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food shelf life testing market in these regions.

