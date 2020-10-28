Process Automation & Instrumentation Market 2020-2027 Global Industry Technology, Innovations and Company Profiles ABB, Honeywell, General Electric, Emerson, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Siemens

The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation market is accounted for $67.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growth in adoption of IoT technology across various industrial domains, increasingly strict regulation and compliance in process industries, and minimization of operating cost are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the likelihood of instrument breakage is restraining the market growth.

Process automation involves using the software, hardware, and computing technology to allow industries such as cement, oil & gas, and others to operate more securely and efficiently. The data is put away and dissected on a PC with the assistance of sensors, which gather information on streams, weights, and temperatures, among different gadgets. Collaboration among semiconductor component manufactures, industrial software developer, and industrial automation equipment manufacturers are essential for the growth of overall process automation and instrumentation market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market include ABB, Honeywell, General Electric, Emerson, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Hollysys, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Metso Corporation, Endress+Hauser, OMRON Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

Based on the solution, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) segment is likely to have a huge demand as it gives cost-adequacy and openings in tasks, and help convey elite of creation resources over the production network. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in infrastructure as well as in the energy & power sector.

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

Products Covered:

– Process Automation

– Process Instrumentation

Solutions Covered:

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Advanced Process Control (APC)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Safety Automation

– Other Solutions

Instruments Covered:

– Control Valve

– Analytical Instrument

– Field Instrument

– Communication

– Recorders

– Flow Meters

– Vacuum Instruments

End Users Covered:

– Energy & Utilities

– Power

– Metals & Mining

– Chemicals

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceuticals

– Oil & Gas

– Manufacturing

– Water & Wastewater

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

