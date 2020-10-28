The Global Bike and Scooter Rental accounted for $2.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. Sustainable and technologically advanced mobility and rise of micro-mobility as a budget-friendly mode of transportation are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for micro-mobility is hampering the market growth.

A bike rental or scooter rentals rent out bikes and scooters for short periods of time, usually for a few hours. Rentals are mostly provided by bike shops as a sideline to their main businesses of sales and service, but some shops specialize in rentals.

Some of the key players in Bike and Scooter Rental market include Jump, Cityscoot, COUP, Lime, Grow Mobility, Nextbike, Bird, Spin, Lyft, Mobike, Cityscoot, Ecooltra, Skip, Bolt, Scoot, and Hopr.

Based on the operational model, dockless segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the lesser requirement of hardware for securing and managing inventory. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns over pollution as well as growing traffic congestion.

Service Types Covered:

– Subscription-Based

– Pay as You Go

Propulsions Covered:

– Electric

– Pedal

– Gasoline

Operational Models Covered:

– Station-Based

– Dockless

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Scooter

– Bike

– Other Vehicle Types

Applications Covered:

– Long-distance Travel (5 to 15 km)

– Short Trip (distance 5 km or less)

– Long-distance Travel (15 km or more)

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

