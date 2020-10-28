Cloud Infrastructure Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2015-2020

Cloud Infrastructure helps in building and managing a private Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), a cloud based on management and data center virtualization technologies for traditional workloads. Using IaaS, it reduces the risk than establishing a data center for a new venture. Cloud infrastructure includes servers, network, storage, virtualization, security, infrastructure system, management, and backup & recovery. It allows enterprises to shift their workload from one cloud to another, avoiding lock-in that may occur when the customer depends more on a single cloud provider.

Available on demand over the internet, cloud infrastructure provides secure and standardizable, the pool of scalable, virtual IT resources and robust solutions. Implementing an integrated infrastructure, it delivers services faster, improves manageability, increases IT department’s value and reduces total cost of ownership. Cloud infrastructure is becoming a game changer for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering scalable infrastructure and capabilities available as services.

The cloud infrastructure market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The market growth is mainly due to the growing deployment of new cloud infrastructure setups as well as upgrading of existing cloud infrastructure setups to meet the increasing demand. The cloud infrastructure markets are primarily focused in North America and Western European regions. There has been a rapid growth to some extent in Asia Pacific region in the last two to three years.

One of the major trends in the market is the need to fulfil customer demands and reach the customer expectations. The majority of the projects in the Western Europe region are adopting IaaS service to build the ecosystem faster and offer better services to their clients. However, legal and regulatory issues are concerning the majority of the vendors present in the market. Some of the vendors for cloud infrastructure are AT&T, AWS, Bluelock, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RackSpace, Red Hat, and VMware.

The study covers and analyses the “Global Cloud Infrastructure” market globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Benefits:

The report gives insights about the

Regional Growth Opportunities

In-depth analysis of 6 regions namely North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Central Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa

The regions are analysed according to equipment, services, deployment model, and verticals

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as EMC, Dell, Cisco, Amazon, Equinix, Salesforce and Rackspace. Total 16 companies are covered

The report also gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape

It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of cloud infrastructure technologies in various industries

The report will be useful for the key stakeholders of the cloud infrastructure market such as technology enablers and service providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional trends

