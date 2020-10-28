The Endorphins market to exhilarate from 2020 to 2030

Endorphins are also known as “feel-good” or natural pain relievers. They are produced by the central nervous system and pituitary gland. Endorphins are released in response to stress or pain. They work similarly to a class of drugs called opioids. However, endorphins work similarly to opioid pain reliver, but their result may not dramatic. Besides, they are also released during other activities such as exercise, eating and others activities. Endorphins are also surge during pregnancy. Further, there are various medicinal herbs such as Rhodiola roseal, is known to release beta-endorphins in the brain and also used against an anti-depressant and this is anticipated to increase the demand for endorphins.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic disorder is expected to increase the growth of endorphins market. Besides, chocolates contain flavonoids chemicals that appear to be beneficial to the brain is also anticipated to increase the demand for endorphins. Further, endorphins market is also being driven by growing elderly population, who are at high risk to suffer from mild to moderate pain. In addition, the practice of medication and exercises such as dancing, yoga and others can also increase the number of endorphins which is anticipated to increase the growth of endorphins market. Herbs, such as chamomile, Ginkgo biloba is promoted for relaxation and this, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for endorphins. According to the University of Oxford and Aalto University, laughter leads to endorphins release in the brain, promoting establishment of social bond also.

However, according to the Indian Association of Health, Research and Welfare, due to higher endorphin levels which contributes to depression is also present in people who have chronic headaches which is expected to hinder the growth of endorphins market.

The global endorphins market is segmented on the basis of Product type, Application, End User and Geography:

Based on the product type, endorphins market is segmented into:

Alpha-endorphins

Beta-endorphins

Gamma-endorphins

Sigma-endorphins

Based on the application, endorphins market is segmented into:

Pain Management

cough suppression

Anesthesia

Others

Based on the distribution channels, endorphins market is segmented into:

Institutional Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the segmentation of endorphins market, Beta-endorphins is expected to increase the growth of endorphins market. Beta-endorphins are neuropeptide having morphine like effects and their application in the field of surgery centers on their role in pain management. Further, on the basis of application, anesthesia is expected to lead the market due to increased cases of high-blood pressure, smoking and drug allergies. Further, pain management is also expected to increase the demand for endorphins such as acute and severe chronic pain. On the basis of distribution channel, Institutional Pharmacies is expected to increase the growth of endorphins market.

Geographically, the global endorphins market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global endorphins market due to growing painkilling care facilities followed by Europe. According to the national institute of health, in 2016, around 55 million people are suffering from severe chronic pain. Such high prevalence of acute and chronic pain is expected to drive the endorphins market in north America. Europe is the second leading region of endorphins market after North America. This is due to presence of various pharmaceutical companies and growing research and developments by these organizations to develop new and effective drugs. Furthermore, rapid development in healthcare infrastructure and adoption of new life-style among generation is likely to increase the growth of endorphins market in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the major key players competing in the endorphin’s treatment Market are Assertio Therapeutics Inc., Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo International Plc, Egalet Corp., Lannett Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Johnson and Johnson.

