The Algal Protein Expression System market to invigorate from 2020 to 2030

Algal protein expression is the way in which proteins are produced, modified and controlled in living organisms. Algal protein is synthesized and regulated, depending upon the functional needs in the host cells. Besides, there are various types of algal protein expression systems such as Chlamydomonas and Synechococcus protein expression. Among, Chlamydomonas which is a green alga, has gained attention for the production of therapeutic proteins and vaccines. Further, Synechococcus, which is a blue-green alga, are the basis for the production of bioproduction of alcohol and chemicals. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the algal protein expression system. The key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Thermo Scientific HSP70-rbcs2 and psbA1, the kits are designed and commercially available for genetic modification and expression systems for photosynthetic microalgae.

The factors which are driving the growth for algal protein expression market such as determination of the 3D structure of algal protein expression and new types of drugs. Besides, increasing prevalence of chronic disease and aging population are also expected to increase the demand for algal protein expression system. Further, algal protein expression system has ability to express functional protein enables researchers to study them in vitro more easily and this is expected to increase the growth of algal protein expression system market. Furthermore, due to technological advancement such as mass spectroscopy and protein microarray, which is easy to perform algal protein expression which is anticipated to increase the demand for algal protein expression systems. In addition, GeneArt products for algae are enhanced for algal protein expression with dual protein tags for purification and detection is also expected to increase the growth of algal protein expression system market.

However, high cost of algal protein expression instruments and reagents are expected to hinder the growth of algal protein expression system market.

Based on the Products and Services, algal protein expression system is segmented into:

Reagents and Kits

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

Instruments

Services

Based on the Type, algal protein expression system is segmented into:

Chlamydomonas protein expression

Synechococcus protein expression

Others

Based on the Application, algal protein expression system market is segmented into:

Therapeutic Applications

Industrial Application

Research Application

Based on the End User, algal protein expression system market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

On the basis of segmentation, reagents are expected to increase the demand for algal protein expression systems market due to increasing protein expression research activities and large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines. On the basis of type, Chlamydomonas protein expression is expected to dominate the market for the production of therapeutic proteins and vaccines for various diseases. Further, on the basis of application, therapeutic is projected to hold the maximum share in the algal protein expression market. This is due to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer globally. On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the market due to increasing manufacturing of recombinant therapeutic algal protein for the disease treatment and the technological advancement in algal protein expression research.

Geographically, the global algal protein expression systems market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global algal protein expression system market. This is due to the growing prevalence of disease such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and increasing aging population. Europe is the second leading region in the market due to availability of funding for protein-based research. Asia pacific is also expected to increase the demand for algal protein expression system due to surge in R&D spending.

Some of the major key players competing in the global algal protein expression system market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and New England Biolabs Inc.

