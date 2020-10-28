Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT, CAS 13463-41-7) Market size Register Steady Growth during 2024

“The ‘Global Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT, CAS 13463-41-7) Market Outlook 2019-2024′ offers detailed coverage of zinc pyrithione industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading zinc pyrithione producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for zinc pyrithione. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global zinc pyrithione market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– South America

Key Vendors

– Lonza Group AG

– Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical CO., Ltd.

– Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Zhejiang Regen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

– Analysis of the zinc pyrithione market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on zinc pyrithione vendors including products, sales/revenues, SWOT, and market position, recent developments.

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.”