The global nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005504/

The Nutraceuticals Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. On the basis of application, the nutraceuticals market is categorized into General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy. In 2018, the general wellness segment leads the global nutraceuticals market. Nutraceuticals has increasingly been recognized by health professionals as a healthy product which are helpful in preventing the risk of coronary heart diseases, high and low blood pressure, tumor incidence, insomnia, cancer, and depression, among others. Nutraceuticals provide healthy ingredients which contain vitamins and minerals, carbohydrates, and other essential ingredients, which aids in maintaining individual’s health. It is also being used to reduce the levels of cholesterol that eventually leads to a healthy state of heart.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Nutraceuticals market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The market for global nutraceuticals is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global nutraceuticals market are Herbalife International of America, Inc., Danone SA, Nestle SA, Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Helion Nutraceuticals, Abbott, among others.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat and nutritive food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the nutraceuticals market growth. The rising demand for functional food and beverages, among the consumers globally is expected to fuel the market growth for nutraceuticals market. The rich nutritional profile and various health benefits such as anti-aging, antioxidants, muscle growth and other attributes have favored the global market to a larger extend. Some of the industry players including Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestle SA, Danone SA, and The Nature’s Bounty Co., among others, are offering healthy and nutritive nutraceutical products. Manufacturers of are targeting consumers with the inclusion of low-calorie, low fats, and healthy ingredients in their product portfolios to boost sales in a stagnant and matured market, which in turn influencing the market for nutraceuticals.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005504/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]