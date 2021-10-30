Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market 2020- Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends, Top Players and Forecast to 2026

A new study on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market has been published by AllTheResearch (ATR). It offers detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020–2026.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

In this report, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market is valued at USD 81.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 170.6 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Browse Full Research report along with TOC, Tables & Figures: https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/162/Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive

Based on Product type, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market can be segmented as: –

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)

By Function (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others)

Based on Application, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market can be segmented

Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Autonomous Driving

Others

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in ATRs study on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future

Some of the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market

Alphabet Inc. (United States)

Audi AG (Germany)

BMW AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Didi Chuxing (China)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Tesla

Inc. (United States)

Uber Technologies

Inc. (United States)

Xilinx

Inc. (United States)

Request for a sample copy of the report to get extensive insights into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/162

COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Regional Overview & Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report provides you access to important data such as:

Market growth drivers

Restraints of market growth

Current & future market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the upcoming years

Ask for more details or request custom reports from our industry experts @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/162

Key highlights of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market research report