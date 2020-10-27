Crop Monitoring Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027 Ag Leader Technology, Agroop, Cropio, Earth Observing System, PrecisionHawk

As technology has been developing since its inception, crop monitoring is progressively becoming crucial for making the best usage of geospatial technologies and site-specific crop management practices. An increasing number of telematics applications in agriculture is predicted to drive the demand for crop monitoring over the forecast period.

Leading Crop Monitoring Market Players:

Ag Leader Technology, Agroop, Cropio, Earth Observing System, PrecisionHawk, Taranis Visual Ltd., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Totalcare, Trimble Inc., Yara International

Increasing the adoption of AI and IoT-based crop monitoring devices is one of the major factors driving the growth of the crop monitoring market. Moreover, Rising focus on sustainable agriculture and profitability for farmers is anticipated to boost the growth of the crop monitoring market.

The “Global Crop Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the crop monitoring market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of crop monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, farm type, application. The global crop monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crop monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the crop monitoring market.

The global crop monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, farm type, application. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as sensing and imagery, variable rate technology, automation and robotics. On the basis of farm type, the market is segmented as small, medium, large. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as field mapping, crop scouting and monitoring, soil monitoring, yield mapping and monitoring, variable rate application, weather tracking and forecasting, others.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Crop Monitoring Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Crop Monitoring Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

