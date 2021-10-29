Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 2-Methylresorcinol market.

2-Methylresorcinol is a slightly yellow crystalline powder. In cosmetics and personal care products, both Resorcinol and 2-Methylresorcinol are typically used in the formulation of hair dyes and colors. Resorcinol is also used in other hair and skin care products.

In 2017, the global 2-Methylresorcinol consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 33.81% of global consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol. 2-Methylresorcinol downstream is wide and recently 2-Methylresorcinol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Hair Dyes. Globally, the 2-Methylresorcinol market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hair Dyes. Hair Dyes accounts for nearly 80.14% of total downstream consumption of 2-Methylresorcinol in global.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market

The global 2-Methylresorcinol market size is projected to reach US$ 105 million by 2026, from US$ 66 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Scope and Segment

2-Methylresorcinol market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Methylresorcinol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

VKG

Zhejiang Dragon Chemical Group

League Chemicals

Atul

Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical

Ycmerit

Huahong Chem

Jiangsu Lycra Chemical

2-Methylresorcinol Breakdown Data by Type

Medical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

2-Methylresorcinol Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetics

Hair Dyes

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 2-Methylresorcinol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 2-Methylresorcinol market report are China, Europe and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 2-Methylresorcinol Market Share Analysis

