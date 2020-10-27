PVB Interlayers Market Seeking Excellent Growth 2018 – 2028

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Overview

The global PVB interlayers market is likely to experience notable growth over the forecast period, thanks to the augmented production of vehicles and regulations for mandatory safety glass.

Polyvinyl butyral resin is used in the making of PVB interlayers. Polyvinyl butyral resin comes with properties like flexibility, strong bond, adhesion, toughness, optical clarity, and good adhesive quality. Laminated glass refers to the glasses with interlayers. Laminated glass finds use in various industries like photovoltaic, construction, and automobile industries.

The global PVB interlayers market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and region. Photovoltaic industry generates most of the demand for PVB interlayers market.

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Notable Developments

The global PVB Interlayers market has undergone some of the following developments in the recent times. One such key development is mentioned below:

In 2019, Turkey’s one of the lading flat glass manufacturer, Sisecam Flat Glass announced that the company has finally invented an extremely strong laminated glass. The newly invented glass is made from a combination of two or more panels of glass and will offer enhanced safety. Placing polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer under pressure and heat has made this glass stiff. This invention is likely to find application in automotive and construction industry owing to its improved safety and stiffness features.

Some of the key market players of the global PVB interlayers market are

Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology

Eastman Chemical Company

Genau Manufacturing Company

Willing Lamiglass Materials

Tiantai Kanglai Industrial

Chang Chun Group

Kuraray

Sekisui Chemical

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Renewable Energy to Drive Growth of the Market

The global PVB interlayers market is expected to gain popularity from its increasing use in the photovoltaic industry. Growing demand for solar energy will accelerate the growth of photovoltaic industry. PVB interlayers when used as an encapsulant in photovoltaic modules offer more benefits than other plastic materials.

In an event of breaking of glass, the interlayers provide resistance to impact and offer more safety. PVB interlayers are used in many end-use industries like building & construction, automotive, and others, thanks to their properties like acoustic insulation, protection from projectiles, UV resistance and enhanced safety features, and others.

The global PVB interlayers market is likely find extensive use in the making of safety glass in the automotive industry. Components like backlights, windshields are made utilizing PVB interlayers market. PVB interlayers offer substantial safety features, which makes them ideal for use in the automotive industry. The global PVB interlayers market is likely to be driven by the rising demand for electronic vehicles as well, during the forecast period.

Furthermore, PVB interlayers also find application in the making of bulletproof glass, staircases, shower rooms, glass sliding doors, fences, glass partition, tabletops, glass facade, and many other things. Growing emphasis on the building of green and energy efficient buildings are also anticipated to further the demand for PVB interlayers.

On the other hand, PVB structured interlayers and ionoplast interlayers can replace PVB interlayers thereby posing a threat to the growth of the global PVB interlayers market.

Global PVB Interlayers Market: Regional Outlook

From the regional standpoint, the global PVB interlayers market is divided into the regions of Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and North America. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market of PVB interlayers, thanks to the augmented solar photovoltaic installation, production of electric vehicle, and expanding construction and building projects in the region.

The global PVB interlayers market is segmented as:

Type

Standard Polyvinyl Butyral

Structural Polyvinyl Butyral

End-Use

Automotive

Building & Construction

Photovoltaic

