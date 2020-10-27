The Malignant Mesothelioma Market To Ruffle Healthy Feathers Between 2025

Market Report Summary

Market – Malignant Mesothelioma Market

Market Value – US$ 300 Mn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 7.5 % in 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

In developed countries, discretionary research funding for cancer is on a rise. Increased investments towards development of better treatment against malignant mesothelioma is observed globally. Persistence Market Research’s new report on global market for malignant mesothelioma predicts that governments will increase their focus towards creating awareness about mesothelioma in the future.

The global malignant mesothelioma market is expected to incur favorable boost from increased healthcare spending witnessed in multiple parts of the world, coupled with availability of better treatment prognosis for mesothelioma.

In 2017, the global malignant mesothelioma market is expected to reach a value of US$ 338 Mn. The report observes that increasing use of asbestos for commercial purposes is fuelling the incidence of malignant mesothelioma among people.

By the end of 2025, the global market for malignant mesothelioma is anticipated to have soared at 7.5% CAGR, reaching an estimated US$ 604 Mn in value.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Market – Prominent Trends

Studies focused on cause of malignant mesothelioma are being publicized to boost awareness. Through such work, people are becoming more aware, particularly with respect to association of the HOXB4 gene is stopping the maturation of mesothelioma tumor.

Overall, the global market for malignant mesothelioma is also witnessing an increased adoption of combination therapies. Many companies are promoting the cumulative use of chemotherapy and immune-oncology procedures in treatment of malignant mesothelioma.

In addition to this, malignant mesothelioma is gaining incidence among men. Exposure to asbestos is likely to remain concentrated to male demographics of the world. Increased exposure to such toxic elements is aggravating the incidence of mesothelioma in men.

Key players in the global malignant mesothelioma market are also collaborating with leading research organizations to develop combination drugs on mesothelioma, the approval of which is drawing highest regard of authorities such as the FDA.

Malignant Mesothelioma Market Forecast – Key Findings

The demand for malignant mesothelioma treatment is expected to be high in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Higher exposure to asbestos across APAC industries is driving this demand as the region is anticipated to record fastest growth at 8% CAGR.

Pemetrexed drugs are gaining traction, globally, sales of which are expected to account for more than 45% revenue share through 2025.

Throughout the forecast period, revenues accounted by parenteral administration of malignant mesothelioma drugs is expected to be over 90% of global market revenues.

The report also projects that hospital pharmacies will be largest distribution channel in the global malignant mesothelioma market, accounting for around 50% of global sales at any point of the forecast period.