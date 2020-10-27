Mobile Backhaul Market Is Booming Worldwide (2020-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Aviat Networks, Ceragon Networks, Cisco Systems, Nokia Corporation

Mobile Backhaul market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Mobile Backhaul market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Mobile Backhaul survey provides key information about the ICT industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Mobile backhaul is the mobile network that connects the cellular base stations to the core network. It is connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile users. The increasing use of point-to-point microwave transport technology owing to its cost-effective backhauling for high-speed voice and data services are influencing the growth of the mobile backhaul market.

Mobile Backhaul Market – key companies profiled:

1. Aviat Networks

2. Ceragon Networks

3. Cisco Systems

4. DragonWave-X

5. Fujitsu Limited

6. Huawei Technologies

7. NEC Corporation

8. Nokia Corporation

9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. ZTE

An increase in the number of data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications due to the proliferation of small cells and a drastic rise in mobile data traffic is triggering the growth of the mobile backhaul market. However, the high cost of wired mobile backhaul may restrain the growth of the mobile backhaul market. Further, a significant rise in the use of connected devices, high adoption of IoT, and continue rising demand faster and more reliable internet connections is expected to drive the mobile backhaul market growth.

The global mobile backhaul market is segmented on the basis deployment, technology, services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as wired, wireless. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as TDM, ATM, ethernet. On the basis of services the market is segmented as network services, system integration services, professional services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile backhaul market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile backhaul market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

