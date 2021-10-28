Surface Protection Tapes Market Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026

Surface Protection Tapes Market reports help you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Surface Protection Tapes Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.

The Global Surface Protection Tapes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Surface Protection Tapes market is the definitive study of the global Surface Protection Tapes industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Surface Protection Tapes market is valued at USD 11550.1 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20445.6 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Surface Protection Tapes market can be segmented as: –

By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl chloride, Other)

By Surface Material (Polished Metals, Glass, Plastic, Others)

Based on Application, Surface Protection Tapes market can be segmented:

Electronics & Appliances

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

The Surface Protection Tapes industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Toray Industries

Inc. (Japan)

3M (US)

DowDuPont (US)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Avery Dennison (US)

Tesa SE (Germany)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

COVID-19 Impact on Surface Protection Tapes Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Surface Protection Tapes market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Surface Protection Tapes has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Surface Protection Tapes market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 9.5% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

