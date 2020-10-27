Craft Spirits Market Forecast to 2027 – Chase Distillery, Constellation Brands, Copper Fox Distillery, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard, Rmy Cointreau, Rogue Ales

A distilled drink or liquor is an alcoholic drink produced by distilling (i.e., concentrating by distillation) ethanol produced through fermenting grain, fruit, or vegetables. Unsweetened, distilled, alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content of at least 20% ABV are called spirits. Whiskey was the most consumed variety of the craft spirits, followed by gin, vodka, and rum. Gin has gained wide consumer acceptance owing to its unique taste and flavor developed by juniper berries. The craft distillers focus on using different spices, fruits, herbs, and botanicals to produce innovative products. They procure raw materials from family-owned farming houses who have substantial experience in growing grains and fruits.

The craft spirits market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increased consolidation activities in the industry, the demand for large distillers. Moreover, the increasing number of consumers globally are looking for new, more exciting offerings compared to their usual spirit options provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the craft spirits market. However, volatile prices related to craft spirits is projected to hamper the overall growth of the craft spirits market.

The List of Companies

1. Chase Distillery, Ltd.

2. Constellation Brands, Inc.

3. Copper Fox Distillery

4. Diageo plc

5. Pernod Ricard

6. Rmy Cointreau

7. Rogue Ales

8. Tuthilltown Spirits

9. William Grant and Sons

10. Woodinville Whiskey Co.

