Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market is the definitive study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market is valued at USD 81.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 170.6 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market can be segmented as: –

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)

By Function (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others)

Based on Application, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market can be segmented:

Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Autonomous Driving

Others

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Alphabet Inc. (United States)

Audi AG (Germany)

BMW AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Didi Chuxing (China)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Tesla

Inc. (United States)

Uber Technologies

Inc. (United States)

Xilinx

Inc. (United States)

If you are planning to invest in new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 31.4% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

