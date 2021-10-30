Vehicle Electrification Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Hitachi Electric, Magna, ZF Friedrichshafen

Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Continental AG (Germany),Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom),Denso Corporation (Japan),Hitachi Electric (Japan),Johnson Electric (Hong Kong),Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),Borgwarner (United States),Magna (Canada),Aisin (Japan),ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

Market Drivers

Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

Rising Need for 48V Architecture

Market Trends:

The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Challenges:

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

Considerable Number of Failure Cases in Safe Electronic and Electrical Components

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Vehicle Electrification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vehicle Electrification market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Vehicle Electrification Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Vehicle Electrification

Chapter 4: Presenting the Vehicle Electrification Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Vehicle Electrification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Vehicle Electrification Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Vehicle Electrification Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

