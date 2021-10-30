Logistics Outsourcing Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | Menlo Worldwide Logistics, FedEx, Ryder Logistics

Logistics outsourcing is defined as the strategic use of outside parties to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources. This logistics outsourcing saves time as well as money as the third-party logistics companies provides expertise which adds value. This strategy provides time on other aspects such as customers, products, and business. In addition, the outsourcing reduces the labour risks and financial risk of an investment in property, equipment, and transportation. Hence, these benefits are increasing the market growth.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Logistics Outsourcing’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Exel Logistics (United Kingdom),Menlo Worldwide Logistics (United States),FedEx (United States),Ryder Logistics (United States),Tibbett and Britten (United Kingdom),Allyn International Services, Inc. (United States),Logistics Bureau Pty Ltd. (Australia),Tompkins International (United States),Cogneesol (United Kingdom),GEP (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Transport media (Air freight, Ocean carriers, Railways, Trucking), Shipment type (LTL, Truck load, Partial Load, Inter modal), Industry vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Trade & Transportation, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities), Service type (Simple service, Combined service, Consulting service, Value-added service)

Market Drivers

Rising Trade Related Agreements is Fuelling the Market

Benefits Such as Cost-Effectiveness, Time Saving, and Others

Market Trends:

Advancements in Information Technology and Transportation

Challenges:

Lack of Monitoring and Control Over Logistics

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Logistics Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Logistics Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Logistics Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Logistics Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Logistics Outsourcing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Logistics Outsourcing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

