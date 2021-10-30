Digital Freight Forwarding Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | United Parcel Service, Wilson Logistics, Nippon Express

Digital freight forwarding offers various benefits such as better buying experience for customers, increased traceability, improved documentation management, and integration with existing platforms. It can tackle various challenges and even reduce the need to speak to someone in person. Digital freight forwarding also involves advanced technologies and services for logistics value chain. These benefits over traditional freight forwarding is increasing the usage by various players which is fueling the market growth.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Digital Freight Forwarding’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States),FedEx Corp. (United States),J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (United States),Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland),Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP (United States),United Parcel Service Inc. (United States),XPO Logistics Inc. (United States),TNT Logistics (Netherlands),Wilson Logistics Group (United States),Nippon Express (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Components (Solutions, Services), Technology (Augmented Reality, Robotics, Autonomous Logistics, Digital platforms, Big data analytics, Others), Mode (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, Air Freight), End User (Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders, Brokers, Shippers, Carriers)

Market Drivers

Benefits Such as Improved Customer Experience, Easy Tracking, and Others

Growing E commerce Industry

Market Trends:

Technological Enhancements in Logistics

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Freight Forwarding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Freight Forwarding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Freight Forwarding

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Freight Forwarding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Freight Forwarding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Freight Forwarding Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

