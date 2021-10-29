Sunflower Meal Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Bunge, Cargill, Colorado Mills

The Sunflower meal is the by-product of the oil extraction process. It is directly related to the excellent livestock feed, especially for ruminants. The sunflower meals contents high rich in fiber content and protein contents. As a result, the demand for sunflower meal is expected to increase in North America region due to cost feasibility and high conversion ratio. It has been observed that increasing sunflower meal bio availability of protein by the key players in manufacturing market is expected to flourish the global Sunflower meal market in future. The manufacturers of Sunflower meal products are expanding their businesses in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are more prone to oil extraction.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Sunflower Meal Pellets, Sunflower Meal Powder, Sunflower Meal Cakes), Application (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Others), Oil Content (Low Oil Content, High Oil Content), Processing (Dehulling, Mechanical, Solvent Extraction)

Market Drivers

Increase in Demand of Sunflower Meal in Asia-Pacific Region.

Low Cost as Compared to Others Products.

Market Trends:

Value Oriented Consumers.

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players.

Challenges:

Overuse of Sunflower Meals Leads to Health Problems.

Slow Rate of Sunflower Harvesting in Major Countries.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sunflower Meal Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sunflower Meal market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sunflower Meal Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Sunflower Meal

Chapter 4: Presenting the Sunflower Meal Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sunflower Meal market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Sunflower Meal Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sunflower Meal Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

