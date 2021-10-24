Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis by Product types, Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Sales and Forecasts by 2026

A new study on the global Internet of Things (IoT) market has been published by AllTheResearch (ATR). It offers detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global Internet of Things (IoT) market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global Internet of Things (IoT) market to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020–2026.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in the Internet of Things (IoT) market report in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

In this report, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is valued at USD 185.2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 905.5 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Internet of Things (IoT) market can be segmented as: –

By Software Solution (Real-time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Network Bandwidth Management)

By Service (Professional Service, Managed Service)

By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management, Cloud Platform)

Based on Application, Internet of Things (IoT) market can be segmented

Building and Automation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Connected Healthcare

Banking and Financial Services

Others

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in ATRs study on the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future

Some of the leading companies in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market

Affectiva (US)

Beyond Verbal (Israel)

iMotions (Denmark)

Kairos (US)

Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands)

Cogito (US)

Tobii (Sweden)

Sentiance (Belgium)

NVISO (Switzerland)

Lexalytics (US)

Sensum (UK)

IBM Corpoaration (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google

Inc. (US)

Gorilla Technology (Taiwan)

Adoreboard (Antrim)

COVID-19 Impact on Internet of Things (IoT) Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Internet of Things (IoT) market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Internet of Things (IoT) has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Regional Overview & Analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) Market:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This report provides you access to important data such as:

Market growth drivers

Restraints of market growth

Current & future market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the upcoming years

