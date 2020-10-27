The Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The digital English language learning market was valued at US$ 1,678.6 Million 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 5,974.6 Million by 2027.

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

In the current market scenario, an increasing trend among the Asian students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education including post-graduation. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to asses a non-native candidate’s English fluency level.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Digital English Language Learning assays in the market.

Digital English Language Learning – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type

B2B

B2C

Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic

Kindergarten

Primary Education (till Grade 6)

Secondary Education (High School)

Higher Education (above K-12)

Non-Academic

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Age Group

Below 5 Years

6-11 Years

12-16 Years

17-30 Years

Above 30 Years

Digital English Language Learning Market by Country

South Korea

Japan

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan (Springer Nature)

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Transparent Language

VIPKID

Voxy

Worddive Ltd

