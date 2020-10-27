Sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins in tissues such as bones and muscles. Osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma are the main types of sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas occur in soft tissues such as fat, muscle, nerves, fibrous tissue, blood vessels, and deep skin tissue. They can be found anywhere on the body.

The Asia Pacific Cancer tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 730.09 Mn in 2027 from US$ 410.78 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

Imaging tests used to diagnose cancer include computed tomography (CT) scans, bone scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scans, ultrasound, and x-rays. biopsy. During a biopsy, the doctor will collect a sample of cells for laboratory testing.

The Asia Pacific Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In addition, South Asian women have a lower rate of breast screening services, especially among socio-economic groups. The screening rate for people in South Asia is low. They have low knowledge and awareness of cancer, low awareness of the community, poor communication between patients and health care professionals, and limited access to cancer health care services. Therefore, LMIC cancer mortality is high compared to high-income countries (HIC).

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Cancer Tissue Diagnostics assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC CANCER TISSUE DIAGNOSTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Test Type

Immunohistochemical Tests

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

In Situ Hybridization Tests

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Companies Mentioned

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

Danaher Corporation

Abcam plc.

