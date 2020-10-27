Polyalkylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Growing Demand 2029

Polyalkylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market: Introduction–

Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether (PAGMBE) is glycol ether with the chemical formula (C 9 H 24 O 5 ). Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is also known as monobutyl ether. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is produced by reacting butanol, propylene oxide and ethylene oxide together. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether was first developed in 1959 by the Union Carbide Corporation during the Second World War. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is a synthetic lubricant, and is insoluble in solvents at more than 40 degree Celsius temperatures. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether has some unique properties due to which it is used as an additive in the synthetic polymerizations. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether polymers have a lower level of toxicity as compare to other compounds.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30553

Polyalkylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for additives such as polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether from paints & coatings, inks, and other end-use industries is anticipated to fuel the global market demand. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether has a complete solubility in water at room temperature due to which it dissolves easily into other additives, which is a key property in fueling the demand for polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether in the lubricant manufacturing industry. Further, polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is also used as a lubricant in skin- and hair-care formulations emollients due to which the demand for polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is going to increase in the market. The glass industry is another sector which is helping demand of polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is used widely for the lubrication of the bearings of rollers that smooth glass sheets or to smoothen the turrets of hot cut flare machines when it is mixed with graphite.

Furthermore, crystallizing effect of polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether makes a perfect surfactant which further augments the demand for polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether in the soap and detergents industry. Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether has several uses in food processing industry but due to strict government regulations, its uses has been limited in this sector. The upcoming growth prospects for polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether is projected to gain from the increasing demand for product penetration in the lubricant application. However, the fluctuation in the cost of raw material for the production of polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether can hamper the market growth of polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30553

Polyalkylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market: Segments

The Market of polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether can be segmented based on product types, applications, end-use industry, and regions. The global polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether market can be segmented based on type as mentioned below:

≥ 99.5%

≤99.5%

The global polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether market can be segmented based on end-use industry as mentioned below:

Chemical

Textile

Paints & Coatings

Soap & Detergents

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether market can be segmented based on application as mentioned below:

Surface Coatings

Antifoam agents

Compressor lubricants

Detergents and Cleaners

Textile-fibre lubricants

Personal-care products

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Polyalkylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market: Regional Overview

East Asia and South Asia are expected to capture the significant market share of polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether market due to growing chemical industry and other end-use industries. Emerging economies such as India and China is expected to witness lucrative growth in polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether market due to the presence of number of small scale manufactures in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, in North America and Europe are anticipated to experience steady growth in the polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether market due to increasing demand for lubricants from end-use industries. Conversely, the market for polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa economies projected to grow with a comparatively slower growth rate during the forecast period.

Polyalkylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Polyalkylene glycol monobutyl ether are as follows:-

BASF SE

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical

LyondellBasell Industries

Jinan Shijitongda Chemical

DowDuPont

Tianyin

LyondellBasell

Sasol

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30553