Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Increasing Demand With Leading Players Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, KANEKA CORPORATION, Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd

Surgical clipping or endovascular wrapping or a flow diverter can be used to seal an unbroken brain aneurysm and help prevent future rupture. However, in some unbroken aneurysms, the known risks of the procedures may outweigh the potential benefits.

The Asia-Pacific aneurysm treatment market is expected to reach $ 1,737.32 million by 2027 from $ 576.71 million in 2019. The market is expected to grow to a 14.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Treatments for an unbroken aneurysm include medications to control blood pressure and procedures to prevent future rupture. Emergency medical care is required for a broken aneurysm.

The healthcare industry has undergone rapid transformations for some years. Various technological improvements have been observed in segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and the aging of the population are the main factors that fuel the growth of the healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

An increasing number of clinical cases and series describe a wide range of neurological manifestations in 901 patients, but many have insufficient detail, reflecting the challenge of studying such patients. Encephalopathy was reported for 93 patients in total, including 16 (7%) out of 214 COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Wuhan, China and 40 (69%) out of 58 COVID-19 intensive care patients in France. To date, encephalitis has been described in eight patients and Guillain-Barré syndrome in 19 patients. SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the CSF of some patients. Anosmia and ageusia are common and can occur in the absence of other clinical features. Unexpectedly, acute cerebrovascular disease is also emerging as an important complication, with cohort studies reporting strokes in 2-6% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Brain Aneurysm Treatment assays in the market.

Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Surgery

Medication

By Condition

Unruptured Aneurysm

Ruptured Aneurysm

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Stryker Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

KANEKA CORPORATION

Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd.

