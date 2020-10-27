Dimethyl Sulfide Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players BY 2029

Global Dimethyl Sulfide Market: Introduction

Dimethyl sulfide is an organosulfur compound which has garlic like odor. Dimethyl sulfide is also known as methylthiomethane. Dimethyl sulfide is flammable liquid which is produced commercially and is also found in nature. Dimethyl sulfide has found various applications in different industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverages and polymers. Dimethyl sulfide is used as chemical reagent, catalyst modifier and reaction medium in chemical industry. In petrochemical industry dimethyl sulfide can be used as sulfidation agent, presulfiding agent, and fuel additive and as an extraction solvent.

Apart from it dimethyl sulfide is widely used flavoring agent in mainly in beers. Apart from alcoholic beverages dimethyl sulfide is also used in non-alcoholic beverages, candy, ice cream, baked goods, puddings and gelatins, and syrups. Also, dimethyl sulfide is used in fiber spinning, ion exchange resins and modification of nylon fibers in polymer industry. Dimethyl sulfide is listed as a synthetic flavoring substance in the US Food Chemical Codex. Dimethyl sulfide can be toxic at high concentrations, owing to which there are safety standards on the exposure of dimethyl sulfide.

Global Dimethyl Sulfide Market: Dynamics

The introduction and growth of processed food market and growing youth inclination towards the consumption alcoholic beverages has collectively led to the growth of food & beverage industry. Food & beverage industry growth is one of the prominent factor driving the growth of dimethyl sulfide market. Increasing spending capacity in developing regions and urbanization rate are few the factors identified to indirectly benefit the food additives markets including dimethyl sulfide.

The rapid growth of the specialty chemicals segment has also been crucial to the growth of the dimethyl sulfide market. In the recent years footprint of chemical industry is expanding across the globe and with its use in different applications in chemical industry, the demand for dimethyl sulfide has gained traction in the recent times. Steady growth of petrochemical industry across the globe is also expected to have a positive impact on the dimethyl sulfide market. Polymers and plastics play crucial role in this rapidly developing industrial world. Progression of polymer science along with the growth of polymer industry is expected to drive the growth of dimethyl sulfide market in the forthcoming period. Rising awareness has augmented the demand for bio-based materials in food and beverage industry, which will negatively impact the dimethyl sulfide market. Availability of alternative materials and increasing governmental regulation will together hamper the dimethyl sulfide market growth.

Global Dimethyl Sulfide Market: Segmentation

The global dimethyl sulfide market can be segmented on the basis of its grade, application and end-use industry.

The global dimethyl sulfide market is segmented on the basis of its grade:

Industrial Grade (≤99.9%)

Food Grade (≥99.9%)

The global dimethyl sulfide market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Pre-sulfiding agent

Industrial Solvant

Furnace passivation agent

Back-up odorant

Flavoring Agent

Chemical Intermediate

The global dimethyl sulfide market is segmented on the basis of its end-use industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Polymer

Global Dimethyl Sulfide Market: Regional Outlook

Chemical and Petrochemical industry are estimated to witness significant growth in regions such East Asia and South Asia. Also, there is significant presence of polymer industry in these regions. Swiftly growing population and growing consumer spending ability particularly in countries such as India and China is expected to increase the growth of food & beverage industry. Also the expansion of food chains and changing lifestyle is supporting the food and beverage industry growth in these regions, owing to the above parameters Asia Pacific is estimated to be promising market for dimethyl sulfide market. Regions such as Europe and North America are attributed to be prominent markets for dimethyl sulfide owing to the predominance of end use industries. Considering the steady growth of end use industries LAMEA is expected to be potential market for dimethyl sulfide.

Global Dimethyl Sulfide Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Dimethyl sulfide market are:

Gaylord Chemical, Arkema Group, Toray Fine Chemicals, Chevron Phillips, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Yankuang Lunan Chemicals, Binzhou Longhua and Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer among others.

