Collagen Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2026

“The Global Collagen Market was valued at US$ 5,836.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to growing awareness of consumers regarding personal health.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Collagen Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global collagen market was valued at US$ 5,836.4 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Growing awareness of consumers regarding personal health, rising consciousness of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing application of collagen in dietary supplements to combat arthritis, improved investments in research activities and increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors impelling the market growth. Also, increased veganism and high growth in developing economies provides huge growth opportunity for the market growth. However, limitations regarding the usage of animal skin, high import duty and hazards of disease transfer are limiting the market growth.

Global collagen market segmented on the basis of product type, application and source.

Hydrolyzed Collagen segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on application, global collagen market is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen and others. Hydrolyzed Collagen segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of 5.8% and will dominate over the forecast period. The hydrolyzed collagen holds adjacent market opportunities, besides food and beverages, and much of this has to do with the lately added thrust of preventive, rather than remedial procedures in the healthcare sector. Hydrolyzed collagen is a type of protein that is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments and from the connective tissues, bones and skin of the animals including fish, pig, beef and more.

Europe leads the Global Collagen Market

PBI’s global collagen market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Europe accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of 5.1% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. The growth in this region can be attributed to existence of strict rules recognized by the European Commission and escalating development of the meat processing sector. Also, rising demand for gelatin in the production of casings for meat are other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. The regional demand is driven by the consumption of gelatin-based products such as cosmetics, food products, rejuvenation beverages, and pharmaceutical products.

Strategic Acquisitions and Expansions are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global collagen market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions and expansion of product portfolios to meet the demands of the consumers in the market to enhance market revenue share. For instance, In 2016, Nitta Gelatin Inc. has expanded its product portfolio and capabilities with the inclusion of the Vyse Gelatin LLC that specializes in gelatin and collagen peptide products, along with the blending technologies In June 2020, Rousselot, a Darling Ingredients brand and the global leader of collagen-based solutions introduces X-Pure GeIMA for translational medicine.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Nitta Gelatine, Inc., Vital Proteins, Gelita AG, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Nutra Food Ingredients, Italgelatine S.P.A, Nippi Inc., Juncà Gelatines, S.L. and Darling Ingredients.

Detailed Segmentation

By Product Type

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Native Collagen

Others

By Application

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare (Nutraceuticals)

Meat Processing

Others

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

