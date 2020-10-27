Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Public Relations (PR) Tools Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Public Relations (PR) Tools Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Public Relations (PR) Tools industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Public Relations (PR) Tools market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Public Relations (PR) Tools products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Report are

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat

. Based on type, The report split into

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation

Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment