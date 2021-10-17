Prescribed Medication for Acute Treatment for Migraine Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

“The Global Prescribed Medication for Acute Treatment for Migraine Market was valued at US$ 1,970.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to surge in awareness amongst patients related to prevention and treatment of migraine”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Prescribed Medication for Acute Treatment for Migraine Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global prescribed medication for acute treatment for Migraine market was valued at US$ 1,970.0 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Lifestyle changes and unhealthy food consumption, rise in prevalence of migraine, increasing consciousness regarding migraine and various options, surge in awareness among patients related to prevention and treatment of migraine are some key factors fostering the market growth. Further, high growth in emerging economies provides huge growth opportunity for the market. However, factors such as huge investments required for drug research & development, severe government rules and side-effects of medications prescribed for migraine are hindering the market growth.

Global prescribed medication for acute treatment for Migraine market segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration and distribution channel.

Oral segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on route of administration, global prescribed medication for acute treatment for Migraine market is segmented into printed circuit board, sensors and microsystems. Oral segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of 15.0% and will dominate over the forecast period. In Dec 2019, Allergan gets FDA approval for first oral CGRP drug for migraine. The CGRP inhibitors offer hope to patients with acute migraine who can’t get relief from the current array of therapies, which consists of pain-killing drugs and triptans.

North America leads the Global Prescribed Medication for Acute Treatment for Migraine Market

PBI’s global prescribed medication for acute treatment for Migraine market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share of 62.1% in 2019 and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026 owing to increasing occurrence of migraine and introduction of new treatment options in the market. Also, positive reimbursements for migraine medications, rising focus on precision medicine, existence of key market players in the region and rising awareness about diverse medication for migraine are other factors responsible for the market growth in this region.

Strategic Agreements and Approvals are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global prescribed medication for acute treatment for Migraine market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic agreements and approvals to enhance market revenue share. For instance, In October 2017, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has entered into an exclusive agreement with AstraZeneca to manufacture and market Zomig (zolmitriptan) Tablets 2.5 mg and Zomig (zolmitriptan) Rapid Melt (RM) Tablets 2.5 mg, a migraine medication in Japan. In July 2015, Allergan plc and Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Allergan will acquire the exclusive worldwide rights to Merck’s investigational small molecule oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists, which are being developed for the treatment and prevention of migraine. In January 2016, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ONZETRA Xsail (sumatriptan nasal powder), formerly known as AVP-825, for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

Key player’s profiles in the report are AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and iohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation

By Drug Type

Abortive

Ergot Alkaloids

Triptans and Ditans

Analgesics

Opioids

Anti-Nausea Medications

CGRP Receptor Antagonists

Others

Prophylactic

Beta-Blockers

Antidepressants

Topiramate

Valproate

Botulinum Toxin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

AU & NZ

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Israel

SA

Rest of MEA

