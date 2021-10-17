Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026

“The Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market was valued at US$ 29,100.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising preferences towards medical adhesive tapes in developing economies”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market was valued at US$ 29,100.0 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market growth include growth in surgical procedures, increasing aging population, rising diffusion of disposable hygiene products, growing preferences towards medical adhesive tapes in developing economies, surging concerns pertaining to patient safety and launching of new products are some key factors impelling the market growth. In addition, growing healthcare sector in emerging markets and rising standard of living provides huge growth opportunity for the market. However, factors such as increasing pricing pressure on market players limits the market growth.

Global healthcare adhesive tapes market segmented on the basis of technology and application.

Woundcare segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on application, global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented into woundcare, ostomy, surgical, diagnostics and others. Woundcare segment market is expected to acquire highest revenue share of 31.4% and will dominate over the forecast period. The growth of the market is due to the increasing use of these tapes in wound care in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina. Adhesive tapes deliver the infusion of the drug over a period of time and can be terminated any time by removing the patch. These tapes are similar to the wound tapes, flat and they consist active pharmaceutical ingredients and adhesives which deliver the drugs to the body via human skin.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

PBI’s global healthcare adhesive tapes market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share of 38.8% in 2019 and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries and sports in this region and the demand for medical tapes is likely to rise. Moreover, development of sophisticated technologies and increasing awareness on hygiene will lead the growth of the adhesive tapes during the forecast period. Presence of emerging countries like India, China and Japan also boosts the market growth in the region.

Strategic Acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global healthcare adhesive tapes market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions enhance market revenue shares. For instance, In May 2017, Avery Dennison acquired Finesse Medical, an innovator of healthcare products used in the management of wound and skin conditions. With revenue of approximately USD 17.11 million over the last year, the company is a key supplier to global healthcare-product OEMs and also provides contract manufacturing and product development services. This acquisition will accelerate the achievement of Avery Dennison’s long-term strategic and financial goals for industrial and healthcare materials segment.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Scapa Group, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Nichiban Co., Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Andover Healthcare Inc., Ad Tape & Label and Smith & Nephew.

Detailed Segmentation

By Technology

Acrylic

Silicones

Emulsions

Rubber

Hydrocolloid

Others

By Application

Wound Care

Ostomy

Surgical

Diagnostics

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

AU & NZ

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

