Thin Film Encapsulation Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026

“The Global Thin Film Encapsulation Market was valued at US$ 155.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to increase in adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Thin Film Encapsulation Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global thin film encapsulation market was valued at US$ 155.3 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Benefits of thin-film encapsulation, necessitate for thin-film barrier in organic and flexible devices, increase in acceptance of flexible OLED displays for smart wearables & smartphones and increase in technological improvements are some key factors boosting the market growth. Further, vast funds in OLED technology & manufacturing facilities, demand for high-efficiency and thin solar cells provides huge growth opportunity for the market growth. However, some factors such as enhancements of flexible glass and requirement for technical knowhow and protection of intellectual properties are hindering the market growth.

Global thin film encapsulation market segmented on the basis of application, end-user and technology.

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on application, global thin film encapsulation market is segmented into printed circuit board, sensors and microsystems. Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of 21.5% and will dominate over the forecast period. Atomic layer deposition is a technique by which thin films of different materials are deposited onto any substrate material. During the overall process, numerous chemicals are made to react with the surface of a material with series of steps that creates a thin film. ALD is increasingly being used in lithium batteries as it can store large amount of energy in compact size. ALD coatings have emerged to be the novel standard for lithium-ion battery production.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Thin Film Encapsulation Market

PBI’s global thin film encapsulation market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of 56.4% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. Growing demand for electronic components in the automotive industry is expected to increase the demand for semiconductors in the region, which in turn directly affects the growth of the market studied, in an accurate manner. Various players in the APAC region have a positive outlook for the market due to the presence of industry-leading customers, such as Samsung and LG Display. Samsung and LG Display have developed the technology, increased their manufacturing capabilities, and adopted this technology for their own products such as smartwatches, smartphones, and TVs, which, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for TFE materials in South Korea in the next few years.

Strategic collaborations and Partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global thin film encapsulation market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic collaborations and partnerships to enhance market revenue shares. For instance, In Feb 2018, LG Chem collaborated with Mahindra for Li-ion battery technology. LG Chem will also design the Li-ion battery modules for Mahindra Electric, which in turn will create battery packs for the Mahindra Group and other customers. In Sept 2019, Universal Display Corporation partnered with LG Chem. Expanding on its decade-long partnership, Universal Display (UDC) and LG Chem will work together to develop and commercialize red, green and yellow OLED host materials.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Universal Display Corp. (UDC), Applied Materials, 3M, Veeco Instruments, Kateeva, Toray Industries, Meyer Burger, Aixtron, Bystronic Glass, AMS Technologies and Angstrom Engineering.

