Bioplastics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Braskem, Novamont, BASF

Bioplastic is a biodegradable material which comes from renewable sources and can be used to reduce the problem of plastic waste that is suffocating the planet and polluting the environment. The normal plastic is a petroleum derivative and it is non-biodegradable. Bioplastics are derived from renewable biomass sources such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, straw, woodchips etc. Bioplastics can be used for disposable items like packaging, crockery, cutlery etc. The global bioplastics market is expected to witness high growth in the near future due to increasing focus of government and regulatory authorities on environment conservation activities. â€œIn an increasingly eco-conscious environment, the global market for bioplastics is predicted to grow by more than 15 percent over the next five years,â€œ says Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European Bioplastics. â€œat the 14th European Bioplastics Conference in Berlin.

Latest research document on ‘Bioplastics’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are NatureWorks (United States),Braskem (Brazil) ,Novamont (Italy) ,BASF (Germany),Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands),Biome Bioplastics (United Kingdom),Bio-On (Italy),Toray Industries (Japan),Plantic Technologies (Australia),Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Bio-Degradable plastics (Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Biodegradable starch blends, Biodegradable polyesters, Biodegradable cellulose esters), Non-Biodegradable Plastics (Bio-PA, Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio-PC, Bio-TPE, Bio-PUR)), Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Food Service, Automotive Consumer Electronics, Household Appliances, Consumer Goods)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products by both Consumers and Brands

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increased Raw Material Cost

Dependence on Petroleum-Based Bioplastics

Lower Performance Standards than Synthetic Plastics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus of Government and Regulatory Authorities on Environment Conservation Activities

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Opportunities

Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

High Demand from Asia Pacific Region

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bioplastics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bioplastics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Bioplastics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Bioplastics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Bioplastics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bioplastics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Bioplastics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Bioplastics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

