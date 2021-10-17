Pro AV Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2026

The current report on Pro AV Market covers a comprehensive analysis demonstrating actionable insights for clients. In addition, the report offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes. Moreover, the report is a detailed study exhibiting current market trends with an overview of future market study.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Pro AV Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Growing acceptance of pro AV for smart learning in education sector, the addition of telecommunication applications such as skype and advances in technology and improved use of digital signage are some key factors fostering the market growth. Also, increased emphasis on one-on-one learning and high market opportunities in developing markets can provide major business opportunities However, high investment costs are hampering the market growth.

Global pro AV market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and end user.

Education segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on end user, global pro AV market is segmented into home use, commercial, education, government and hospitality/retail. Education segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of XX% and will dominate over the forecast period. Pro AV offers significant features including multiple personal computer support, multiple wireless screen support, individual activity control, etc. Such features improve smart learning and therefore education sector is ever more adopting pro AV. In addition, pro-AV integrated smart learning offers real-time blended teaching and learning, augments visualization and creativity, and provides better in-classroom experience.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Pro AV Market

PBI’s global pro AV market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of XX% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. The growth in this region can be attributed shift towards the adoption of scientifically advanced tools in classrooms, the increasing government initiatives and the enlarged use of printed signages for commercialization in the swiftly growing e-commerce industry will considerably drive the market growth in this region. China and India are the major contributors for the market growth in the region. North America holds the significant market position in the global market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing support of superior technologies such as Pro AV for office meeting, conference and other activity.

Strategic Acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global pro AV market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions to enhance market revenue share. For instance,

In June 2017, Diversified, a U.S.-based AV company, acquired AV Integrator CompView, a U.S.-based AV company. Through this acquisition, Diversified is increasing its presence in the North America region.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Anixter International Inc, AVI Systems Inc, AVI-SPL Inc, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp,

Unified Technology Systems and Vistacom Inc.

Detailed Segmentation

By Type

Products

Services

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By End User

Home Use

Commercial

Education

Government

Hospitality/Retail

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Au & NZ

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

GCC

Rest of MEA

