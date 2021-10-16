Pet Food Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2026

The current report on Pet Food Market covers a comprehensive analysis demonstrating actionable insights for clients. In addition, the report offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes. Moreover, the report is a detailed study exhibiting current market trends with an overview of future market study.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Pet Food Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Increase in pet expenditure with a substantial rise in pet food expenditure, growing urbanization, increased awareness about pet health, the introduction of private label store brands, rising pet humanization and pet ownership and rising per capita income of the consumer are some key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, technological improvements to improve product developments, increase in ownership of pets in emerging nations and rise in e-commerce sales provides huge growth opportunity for the market growth. However, factors such as non-uniformity of regulations, limited availability of ingredients and price sensitivity will limit the market growth.

Global pet food market segmented on the basis of product, application and sales channel.

Specialized Pet Shops segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on sales channel, global pet food market is segmented into Specialized Pet Shops, Internet Sales, Hypermarkets and Others (Grocery Stores, Non-grocery Stores). Specialized Pet Shops segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of XX% and will dominate over the forecast period. The growing popularity of prescription-based pet food products, rising number of strategic partnerships and growing inclination of humanization of pets are expected to fuel market growth.

North America leads the Global Pet Food Market

PBI’s global pet food market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of XX% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026 and will present numerous growth opportunities to market players during the predicted period. The pet humanization trend and the increasing demand for nutritional and premium pet food will significantly influence market growth in this region.US is one of the key markets for pet food in North America. Asia Pacific held significant market share during estimated period owing to rising demand for premium dog food.

Strategic Expansions are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global pet food market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic expansions to enhance market revenue share. For instance,

In January 2020, Darling Ingredients acquired EnviroFlight, LLC. (US), which is owned by Intrexon Corporation (US), to expand in the animal feed market which includes pet food ingredeints by providing an environment-friendly, toxin-free, sustainable source of high-value nutrients.

In May 2019, Petco Animal Supplies Inc. inaugurated its rst “Pet Food Kitchen” in Manhattan, where it oers human-grade and freshly prepared meals for pets. Petco initiated this kitchen with JustFoodForDogs, a company based in California that oers home-cooked food for pets.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Nestlé Purina, Mars Incorporated, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, WellPet LLC, Diamond Pet Foods, Deuerer, Omega Protein Corporation and Nutriara Alimentos Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation

By Product

Dry Food

Wet/Canned Food

Nutritious Food

Snacks/Treats

Others

By Application

Dog

Cat

Others

By Sales Channel

Specialized Pet Shops

Internet Sales

Hypermarkets

Others (Grocery Stores, Non-grocery Stores)

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Au & NZ

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

GCC

Rest of MEA

