Mice Model Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026

The current report on Mice Model Market covers a comprehensive analysis demonstrating actionable insights for clients. In addition, the report offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes. Moreover, the report is a detailed study exhibiting current market trends with an overview of future market study.

Request Sample copy of this report at https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=40991

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Mice Model Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Growing consumption of personalized medicine, increasing innovation in mice models, continuous support in the form of grants and investments, rising number of pharmaceutical R&D actions, rising demand for humanized mice models, physiological similarities between human and mice and rising prevalence of cancer are some key factors fostering the market growth. In addition, emergence of CRISPR as a commanding tool in the field of biomedical research and increase in monoclonal antibody production provides huge growth opportunity for the market. Conversely, growing use of rat models, alternatives to animal testing and increased benefits from cryopreservation are factors restricting the market growth.

Global mice model market segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and service.

CRISPR segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on technology, global mice model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer and other technologies. CRISPR segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of XX% and will dominate over the forecast period. CRISPR is clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat. This technology is an easy thus far powerful tool for editing genomes. It allows researchers to effortlessly alter DNA sequences and modify gene function. Its numerous possible applications include correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases and improving crops.

Request Customization copy of this report at https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-customisation?product_id=40991

North America leads the Global Mice Model Market

PBI’s global mice model market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of XX% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026 due to the existence of the large pharmaceutical sectors and rising incidence of cancer and research grants favors the acceptance of mice models. U.S and Canada are the major factors contributors for the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific held considerable market share during predicted period owing to existence of international players, less strict rules on the use of animal models and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities.

Strategic New Product Launches and Agreements are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global mice model market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic new product launches and agreements to enhance market revenue share. For instance,

In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model

In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ENVIGO, Genoway,

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs Inc.), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Janvier Labs, Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory and Trans Genic Inc.

Detailed Segmentation

By Type

Inbred Mice

Genetically Engineered Mice

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

Hybrid/Congenic Mice

Outbred Mice

Spontaneous Mutant Mice

By Technology

CRISPR

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies

By Application

Oncology Studies

Immunology and Inflammation Studies

Diabetes Studies

Cardiovascular Studies

Central Nervous System Studies

Other Diseases

By Service

Breeding Services

Cryopreservation

Quarantine

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Model in licensing

Other Services

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Au & NZ

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

GCC

Rest of MEA

About Us:

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and management consulting firm, run by a group of seasoned and highly dynamic market research professionals with a strong zeal to offer high-quality insights. We at Precision Business Insights are passionate about market research and love to do the things in an innovative way. Our team is a big asset for us and great differentiating factor. Our company motto is to address client requirements in the best possible way and want to be a part of our client success. We have a large pool of industry experts and consultants served a wide array of clients across different verticals. Relentless quest and continuous endeavor enable us to make new strides in market research and business consulting arena.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – +1-866-598-1553