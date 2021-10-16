Low Speed Vehicle Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2026

The current report on Low Speed Vehicle Market covers a comprehensive analysis demonstrating actionable insights for clients. In addition, the report offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes. Moreover, the report is a detailed study exhibiting current market trends with an overview of future market study.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Low Speed Vehicle Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Large aging population, severe emission rules, increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, integrated mobility of LSVs, surge in automobile industry, rise in pollution, decrease in fossil fuel reserves and rising traffic congestion in major cities globally are some key factors impelling the market growth. In addition, technological improvements and increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in low-speed vehicles provides huge growth opportunity for the market growth. However, lack of safety standards/equipment and developments of fail-safe electronic & electrical components are inhibiting the market growth.

Global low speed vehicle market segmented on the basis of power output, propulsion and LSV type.

Diesel segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on propulsion, global low speed vehicle market is segmented into diesel, electric and gasoline. Diesel segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of XX% and will dominate over the forecast period. Using gasoline diesel injection in vehicles can decrease the emissions of hybrid vehicles, making it a zero-emission vehicle. On the other hand, it is also expected to increase the fuel economy of the vehicle, making it more economical than other electric and hybrid vehicles. Integration of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles creates various opportunities for leading players in the future.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Low Speed Vehicle Market

PBI’s global low speed vehicle market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of XX% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. The APAC region held the largest share of the market. China is the top adopter of LSEVs world widely and the rising demand for LSEVs in the country is pushing vehicle manufacturers to accept highly developed technologies to support the launch of new models. North America held significant market share during estimated period owing to increasing strict emission norms and safety standards and the shifting focus of manufacturers to enhance.

Strategic New Product Launches are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global low speed vehicle market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic new product launches to enhance market revenue share. For instance, In October 2017, Polaris launched intelligent off-road suspension DYNAMIX Active Suspension, for its low speed vehicles.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Club Car (U.S.), Textron, Inc. (U.S.), Deere & Company (U.S.), Polaris Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corp. (Japan), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland), Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co., Ltd. (China), Bradshaw Electric Vehicles (U.K.), Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China) and Moto Electric Vehicles (U.S.).

Detailed Segmentation

By Power Output

<8 kW

8 kW–15 kW

>15 kW

By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline

By LSV Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Personnel Carriers

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Au & NZ

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

GCC

Rest of MEA

