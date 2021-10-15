Connected Worker Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2026

The current report on Connected Worker Market covers a comprehensive analysis demonstrating actionable insights for clients. In addition, the report offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes. Moreover, the report is a detailed study exhibiting current market trends with an overview of future market study.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Connected Worker Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Severe regulations regarding workforce safety, growing adoption of IoT, increasing broadband internet penetration and rising amount of technologically inclined consumers and use of smartphones are some key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, rising need for collaborative working environment, growing demand for mobility, increasing requirement to progress workforce productivity and safety, technological enhancements are other factors fueling the market growth. However, high costs of these solutions are hampering the market growth.

Global connected worker market segmented on the basis of type of solution, deployment type and industry.

Worker Safety segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on application, global connected worker market is segmented into worker productivity, worker safety, worker compliance and workforce analytics. Worker Safety segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of XX% and will dominate over the forecast period due to the rising concern of labor working at remote sites.

North America leads the Global Connected Worker Market

PBI’s global connected worker market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of XX% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026 due to the increasing oil & gas and construction activities in the region. U.S is the major contributor for the growth of the market in the region primarily due to robust drilling in its shale reserves, led by Permian basin. Asia Pacific held substantial market share during estimated period.

Strategic Acquisitions, Merger, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global connected worker market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions, merger, agreements, collaborations and partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Honeywell International, Intel, Accenture, Deloitte, Oracle, Wipro, 3M, Fujitsu, Zebra Technologies, SAP, Vandrico Solutions and Avnet.

Detailed Segmentation

By Type of Solution

Worker Productivity

Worker Safety

Worker Compliance

Workforce Analytics

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid Network

By Industry

Agriculture

Real estate and construction

Fire and Safety

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Au & NZ

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

GCC

Rest of MEA

