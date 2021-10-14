Dairy Herd Management Market In-depth Analysis by Statistics & Outlook 2026

“The Global Dairy Herd Management Market was valued at US$ 2,734.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising government initiatives towards dairy herd management”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Dairy Herd Management Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global dairy herd management market was valued at US$ 2,734.2 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the key factors fostering the market growth include rising government initiatives towards dairy herd management, increase in herd size, innovation and large number of dairy equipment, improvements of corresponding technologies and rising awareness regarding the availability of these systems. Further, rapid urbanization and high growth in emerging economies provides huge growth opportunity for the market growth. However, factors such as environmental issues resulting from dairy farming and lack of trained dairy professionals are hampering the market growth.

Global dairy herd management market segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user.

Software segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on type, global dairy herd management market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Software segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of 6.7% and will dominate over the forecast period. Herd management software is an incorporated system that is used to restore the manual labor necessary for operations such as fixed milking duration, waste management, and monitoring and inspection operations so that manual labor worktime can be spent elsewhere.

Europe leads the Global Dairy Herd Management Market

PBI’s global dairy herd management market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Europe accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of 41.3% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026. The growth in this region can be attributed to presence of a large number of dairy producing units. Also, increasing number of dairy cows, large volume of milk production and growing demand for high-quality milk & milk products are other factors responsible for the market growth in the region.

Strategic Partnerships and New Product Launches are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global dairy herd management market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic partnerships and new product launches will enhance market revenue share. For instance, On September 2018, Fullwood Group, the international milking equipment manufacturer has announced the long-term strategic partnership with AfiMilk, a global leader in developing and manufacturing industry leading automated dairy farm systems which benefits the technological integration of AfiMilk’s complete automated product range, impressive R&D, and subsequent emerging technologies. In November 2019, DeLaval announced a latest addition to the VMS product line, the new DeLaval VMS™ milking system V310.

Key player’s profiles in the report are GEA Group AG, Fullwood Packo, DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd., Dairymaster, Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP, Stellapps Technologies Private Limited, Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd and BouMatic.

