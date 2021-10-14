Digital Map Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026

The current report on Digital Map Market covers a comprehensive analysis demonstrating actionable insights for clients. In addition, the report offers business insights that encourage them to take suitable decisions which are likely to leverage their business processes. Moreover, the report is a detailed study exhibiting current market trends with an overview of future market study.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Collins Bartholomew Ltd, Digital Map Products, Inc., Digital Mapping Solutions, DMTI Spatial, ESRI Business Information Solutions, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), HERE Technologies, Lepton Software, Mapbox, MapData Services Pty Ltd, Maxar Technologies (DigitalGlobe), ThinkGeo LLC and TomTom International B.V.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Digital Map Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2019-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2019-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Rising acceptance of mobile computing devices for navigation, growth in demand for geospatial information, growth in application for advanced navigation system in automotive industry, rise in the number of smartphone and internet users, rapid growing application of digital maps across different end user industries and improvements in GPS technology are some key factors impelling the market growth. Further, emergence of cloud technology and big data in digital mapping solutions provides huge growth opportunity for the market. Nevertheless, legal & regulatory policies, user privacy and security concerns, complexity in integration of traditional maps with modern GIS system and lack of expertise and skilled professionals in digital mapping solutions are limiting the market growth.

Global digital map market segmented on the basis of type, functionality, application, technology and vertical.

GIS segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on technology, global digital map market is segmented into GIS, digital orthophotography, aerial photography and others. GIS segment market is expected to acquire highest CAGR of XX% and will dominate over the forecast period. The increasing investments in GIS-based infrastructure by the government sector, for military and aerospace applications, need for enhanced use of spatial data for fast concurrent information of the location and increasing demand for these solutions from industries such as utilities, construction and mining are the key factors driving the growth in the GIS industry.

Asia Pacific leads the Global Digital Map Market

PBI’s global digital map market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in 2019 of XX% and the same trend is projected to follow over 2019-2026 due to high growth potential and large population, mainly in China and India, and the emergence of sector maturity, SMEs and regular market access by the key vendors will significantly influence mobile map market growth in this region. China and Japan are the major contributors for the market growth in the region. North America held significant market share during anticipated period owing to recent technological enhancements and rising demand for smartphones.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global digital map market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic Partnerships and Collaborations to enhance market revenue share. For instance,

In July 2019, Esri partnered with Mobileye to integrate advanced data collection capabilities of Mobileye into Esri’s platform as native service. The integration enabled Esri customers to visualize and analyze real-time HD maps.

In June 2019. TomTom collaborated with European Union Data Task Force (DTF) for innovative road safety solution by working on the Proof of Concept (PoC) to improve road safety; in PoC vehicles and infrastructure data are shared between countries and manufacturers. This technology enables vehicles to detect and warn occupants about dangerous road conditions

