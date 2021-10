Latest KDMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Drone Market Forecast 2025 | KDMI

According to KD Market Insights the report provides a detailed and extensive analysis on global Agricultural Drone Market 2025 that can be used to obtain a thorough understanding of the Agricultural Drone industry, including the latest developments in the studied market. The report mainly studies the market size of Agricultural Drone products/services, recent trends and status of growth, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as growth drivers, restraints), and industry news updates (such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments). The efficiency of the product/service will be further optimized by technical advancement and development, making it more broadly used in downstream applications.

The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and offers an in-depth overview of the market shifts due to pandemic, as well as a precise assessment of the studied market growth outlook.

Drones are used in various fields ranging from the military, humanitarian relief, disaster management to agriculture, out of which, the agricultural application is expected to thrive at a remarkable pace in upcoming years. The world is facing food security challenges, more than 815 million people are chronically hungry around the world. In order to tackle this challenge, farming communities and others involved in agriculture are adopting modern agriculture methods such as precision farming and others. This rapid adoption of modern agriculture has boosted the demand for advanced agricultural technologies such as agricultural robots, agriculture drones, and others.

Rapid commercialization of agriculture is a key factor which is encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture. agronomists, agricultural engineers, and farmers are adopting agricultural drones to gain more efficient crop insights and to more accurately plan and manage their operations. Since the early introduction of drones in agriculture, drones have come a long way and are offering remarkable aid to the farmers.

Drones are continuously proving their capabilities in agricultural applications, even in those applications which were very tough to be done by traditional methods such as spraying taller crops, access to difficult terrain, spraying under or around power lines pylons and others. Apart from this, the hype of digital agriculture is also growing at an unprecedented rate across each region. This digital revolution in agriculture will allow a step-change in the optimum adoption of agricultural techs such as drones in the coming years. Factors such as growing population and rapidly shrinking arable land area are also encouraging the adoption of new tools which can unlock multiple benefits for the farmer.

Market Segmentation:

By Offering

– Drone

– – – Fixed Wing

– – – Hybrid

– – – Rotary Blade

– – – Others

– Software

– – – Imaging

– – – Data Management

– – – Data Analytics

– – – Others

By Application

– Field Mapping

– – – Weed Detection

– – – Crop Health Monitoring

– – – Others

– Variable Rate Application

– Crop Scouting

– Livestock

– Others

Based on Geography, the global Agricultural Drone Market is segmented into:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Aim of the study:

The study provides a detailed competitive landscape along with comprehensive analysis of product line, product innovation, technological development, business models, market share and size of global Agricultural Drone Market. The report covers a study of recent industry trends, including product releases, mergers, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures and collaborations. The study provides a futuristic understanding of business scenario for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Leading players of Agricultural Drone Market are as follows:

– DJI Innovation

– Aerovironment, Inc.

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Precisionhawk

– Parrot SA

– Yamaha

– Honeycomb Corporation

– Agribotix, LLC

– Skycision, Inc.

– Raptor Maps

– Other Major & Niche Players

The Following are the Key Features of global Agricultural Drone Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Agricultural Drone Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Global Agricultural Drone Market and strategies for recovery?

What are the new trends influencing the growth of Agricultural Drone Market?

How will revenue generation affect key players’ decision-making?

What are the major growth approaches used by players in the global Agricultural Drone Market?

Which product holds the maximum share in relation to the current trends on the basis of the product type?

What are the regional tactics used for marketing their presence in a specific region by industry participants?

