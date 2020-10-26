Trade Finance Software Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes CGI, AWPL, Comarch SA, IBSFINtech, ICS FINANCIAL SYSTEMS LTD

The development of cloud computing has enabled banks to develop strong trade finance architecture to maximize profitability. Within trade finance and other business transaction banking services, the financial institutes are seeking to gain the benefits from lower-cost private cloud solutions. These cloud solutions provide dedicated tools with strong security controls while freeing both customers and banks from expensive IT investments. Cloud computing provides an approach to strengthen capacity or add competencies on the existing platform without investing in new infrastructure, licensing new software, or training new personnel. Moreover, cloud computing covers any pay-per-use or subscription-based service that extends IT’s existing competencies. The cloud-based solution eliminates the need to develop secure remote connections, such as virtual private networks regulating the speed. Thus, the solution’s low-cost deployment and maintenance are significantly driving the trade finance software market in developed and developing countries.

Leading Trade Finance Software Market Players:

CGI INC., AWPL, Comarch SA, IBSFINtech, ICS FINANCIAL SYSTEMS LTD, MITech – Make Intuitive Tech SA, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Persistent Systems, Surecomp, BT Systems, LLC., Finastra, China Systems

The increasing focus of enterprises toward digitization and rising adoption of cloud-based solution deployment are some of the key driving factors for global trade finance software market. However, high security concerns and cost of integration with other existing platforms may hinder the growth of the market in some applications. Despite some limitations, the increasing awareness, demand in emerging economies, and integration of advanced technologies with trade finance software are the major factors anticipated to drive the future growth of trade finance software market.

The overall trade finance software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the trade finance software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global trade finance software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data,as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the trade finance software market.

