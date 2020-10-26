The Candida Vaginitis Testing market to witness pragmatism in the next decade

Candida vaginitis is a type of vaginal infection which occur due to C. albicans. Candida vaginitis is most common among pregnant women. Around 20-40% of pregnant women are at risk of candida vaginitis during their pregnancy. Candida vaginitis testing can be done by measuring the vaginal pH and wet mount. During the candida vaginitis testing if the pH of vagina is greater than 4.5 then the patient is at high risk of candida vaginitis. If the pH of vagina increase more than 5 then there are high chances that patient may suffer from bacterial vaginosis and with trichomoniasis. Along with that wet mount test (KOH test) is done to detect the fungal elements. If candida vaginitis testing show positive result then there are some confirmatory test that need to done. These test include nucleic acid amplification and rapid point of care test for detecting trichomonas or bacterial vaginosis.

Rising prevalence of trichomonas is the key factor behind the robust growth of candida vaginitis testing market over the forecast period. Growing demand for user-friendly, cost-effective and rapid testing methods will propel the growth of candida vaginitis testing market. Rise in awareness among the women about diagnosis of infectious diseases during the pregnancy will also progress the revenue candida vaginitis testing market. Leading manufacturer of candida vaginitis testing market are continuously focusing on launch of more improved diagnostic test kits for accurate detection of pH level. Along with that leading players of candida vaginitis testing market are emphasizing on collaboration with local distributor to upsurge their revenue growth from untapped market. On other hand lack of availability of diagnostics technique in developing countries may deter the progress of candida vaginitis testing market to some extent.

The global candida vaginitis testing market is classified on the basis of product type, sample type, end user and region.

Based on product type, candida vaginitis testing market is segmented into the following:

Cassette

Strip

Swab

Based on sample type, candida vaginitis testing market is segmented into the following:

Urine

Vaginal/Urethra Swab

Based on end user, candida vaginitis testing market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

The candida vaginitis testing market is expected to significant growth over forecast period owing investment in research and development. By product type, strips segment will be the most dominant segment for global candida vaginitis testing market due to low price of this kits. Alongside, swab segment by product type is anticipated to show exponential growth for global candida vaginitis testing market over the forecast period. By sample type, urine segment will be more dominant over vagina swab segment fort global candida vaginitis testing market. Based on end user, hospitals is the dominant segment for candida vaginitis testing market while diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to grow at a faster growth than other end users of candida vaginitis testing market.

U.S. is the most lucurative country for candida vaginitis testing market due to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, North America the dominant region for candida vaginitis testing market in term of revenue. After North America, candida vaginitis testing market is then followed by Europe and East Asia. On other hand, rising patient pool suffering from trichomonas in Japan and China will propel the growth of candida vaginitis testing market in East Asia region. In South Asia, India is most lucurative country for candida vaginitis testing market in term of revenue due to rising awareness among the pregnant women about infectious diseases testing.

Some of the key players across the value chain of candida vaginitis testing market are Sekisui chemical co. ltd (Sekisui Diagnostics), Hologic, Inc., Hologic, Inc ., Quidel Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Cepheid, Common Sense Ltd., Common Sense Ltd., Nal Von Minden GmbH, Nanjing Liming Bio-products Co., Ltd., Köro?lu Medical Devices, and others.

